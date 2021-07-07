Advertisement

Buzz the Gut classic car show returns to Ishpeming

By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular classic car show is set to parade around Ishpeming again this year.

The 19th annual Buzz the Gut will begin at 7:00 p.m. on August 14th at Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum.

Participants need to arrive around 3:00 p.m. for registration – there is no pre-registering this year. The first 100 people to show up and register will get a dash plaque for their car.

Dinner will be served before the parade, provided by the Ishpeming VFW.

The President of Buzz the Gut, Scott Perry, expects to see almost 300 vehicles participating this year.

“It really brings a good feeling to us to go through town and everything,” says Perry. “Buzz the Gut was back in our day in the 60′s and 70′s, and it just brings people out and they all have a good time.”

The car show will travel around Bancroft Lake in Ishpeming, head down Main Street, and end in Negaunee at the Elks Club with dancing and refreshments.

There is an entry fee of $5 per car.

