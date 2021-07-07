Boy fighting cancer surprised with sunflowers after thief destroys special bloom

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - A Massachusetts neighborhood rallied around a 9-year-old boy battling cancer after a thief ripped up a sunflower that helped him face his treatments.

Brayden Tryon, 9, and his friends planted a seed last spring just to see if it would grow, and it did. The resulting bright yellow sunflower, named Sunny, was special to the boy, who is fighting leukemia and makes frequent trips to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, for treatment.

“It brings me lots of joy,” Brayden said. “Every time I look at the sunflowers before clinic, I think, ‘I’m going to do great today,’ and I come home from clinic thinking, ‘I did great.’”

Brayden Tryon, 9, has over a year of treatment left for leukemia, but the support of his neighbors is making it just a little bit brighter. When his special sunflower was stolen, they rallied around him and decorated the street with the yellow flowers. (Source: Family photos, WJAR via CNN)

But last Monday, a thief plucked Sunny from the ground and stole it, the act caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.

“He was devastated, and he was having a tough week anyway with his treatment. So, it came at a really bad time,” said Brayden’s mom, Ashley Tryon.

The Tryons’ neighbors wouldn’t let the theft get the family down. They banded together to replace the plant and decorate the entire street with sunflowers.

“We just pulled it together the next day and went out and got sunflowers. We wanted to plant them down here because we didn’t want the little boy to be any more heartbroken,” neighbor Darla Leighton said. “If I have extra in my car, I just pull up to a neighbor: ‘Want some for your mailbox?’”

Brayden has over a year of treatment left, but it’s this kind of support that’s making it just a little bit brighter. He even named his new flower Sunny Jr.

“When they supported me, it was very helpful and nice,” Brayden said.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s emotional. It’s definitely helped our family. It keeps us going. There’s a lot of times where childhood cancer is a dark valley, and coming down the street now, it’s just a joy,” Tryon said.

The Tryon family organized a website at tryonstrong.org to share their story and help cover medical expenses.

