Artists practicing for Marquette Throw Down for the Arts

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Throw Down for the Arts continues. The event features four would-be artists competing to see who has the best pottery skills at HOTplate Clayworks. Each is trying to raise money for a non-profit group of their choice.

Wednesday afternoon, Anna Dravland was practicing her skills. She’s competing for the Caregiver Incentive Project. “It’s fun, it’s meditative, it’s for a good cause, it’s for a good business, there’s no good reason not to and I hope you will vote with your dollars and go to the website,” Dravland said.

The other competitors are Evan Bonsall, competing for the U.P. Children’s Museum, Ryan Engle competing for the MATI Mobile Drive-Ins Project and Devon Grice competing for the Liberty Children’s Art Project.

“During COVID-19 the community really came out and supported us and we wanted to figure out a way to give back and I’ve had the idea for this pottery competition with local people for awhile and this seemed like a really good way to put it all together,” said Melissa Sprouse, Owner of HOTplate.

The next competition is during the Marquette Downtown Authority’s Blueberry Fest, July 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. The categories are tallest cylinder, widest bowl, most improved and fan favorite.

