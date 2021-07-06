Advertisement

Yoopers and tourists fly CMX over weekend

Upper Michigan’s Fourth of July brought many tourists and Yoopers alike back to the gorgeous Copper Country by plane.
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Independence day brought together families and friends for a weekend of fireworks, good food and new memories.

For some – it was the first time traveling by air since the pandemic began.

“I think people feel a little bit more safe,” said Houghton County Memorial Airport Manager Dennis Hext. “They feel that it’s time to get out. It’s time to go have fun again.”

The Houghton airport, abbreviated as CMX, stands for the Canadian Michigan Exchange.

CMX, like other airports in the US, looked bleak only months ago. But Hext says the Fourth of July weekend brought things back to where they were even before COVID.

He says in the earlier months of this year flights were only filling up to 55% of seats. But over the weekend, flight seats were filling up to 95%.

“I’m anticipating that in July, August, things will come back to normal,” said Hext. “They are across the country right now a lot of the planes are 70-80% full, but the problem is the airlines are having is trying to keep up with the demand by adding the planes back in, and also getting the crews back online.”

Moving forward, as airlines continue to fly travelers to their work or play destinations, Hext has one final message.

“Get out and fly, I think it’s safe to fly now,” concluded Hext. “The airlines have gone above and beyond what they need to do to keep things safe. It’s time to get out.”

