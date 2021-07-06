Advertisement

Wright Street to be partially closed Wednesday in Marquette

Water structure repairs are expected to be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Construction in the city of Marquette.
Construction in the city of Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, the west bound lane of Wright Street between Industrial Avenue and McClellan Avenue will be closed

The city will be completing a water structure repair. Traffic will be directed into the center lane.

These repairs are expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Please use caution when traveling through this area.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

Latest News

Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street downtown.
Campfire Coffee brings unique drinks and atmosphere to Negaunee
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company plans to open with eight beers in August.
New brewery prepares to open in Downtown Negaunee
The beaches were closed for swimming after high E. coli levels were found in the water.
High E. coli levels temporarily close three Marquette beaches over holiday weekend