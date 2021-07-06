Wright Street to be partially closed Wednesday in Marquette
Water structure repairs are expected to be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, the west bound lane of Wright Street between Industrial Avenue and McClellan Avenue will be closed
The city will be completing a water structure repair. Traffic will be directed into the center lane.
These repairs are expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Please use caution when traveling through this area.
