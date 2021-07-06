Wildcats Track and Field 2021-2022 schedule announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University track and field program has unveiled their 2021-22 indoor and outdoor schedules which include 10 regular season meets on the road as well as a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference championships hosted by Grand Valley State University.

The season toes the line on December 11, 2021, as the women head to St. Scholastica for a one-day meet to finish off the fall semester.

They take to the track again in late January for a duo of meets at Saginaw Valley State University. The first of two meets to be held at SVSU in January takes place Jan. 21-22 with the Doug Hanson Open. The team then returns to Saginaw the following weekend, Jan. 28-29, for the annual Jet’s Pizza Invitational. They conclude their weekly treks to SVSU with a single-day meet on Feb. 4 for the Wildcats-Cardinals-Warriors event.

The GVSU Big Meet is set for Feb. 11-12 to prepare the women for the GLIAC Indoor Championships two weeks later.

NMU’s indoor postseason gets underway Feb.26 with a two-day conference championship meet in Allendale, Mich.

Following the GLIAC meet, the team hopes to qualify as a whole for the NCAA Division II Championships to be held March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

After a brief hiatus following the conclusion of the indoor season, the team will shift focus to the outdoor track as they look to continue off of their 2021 successes.

The team’s first outdoor meet is a dual meet at Millikin University on April 2, before a trip to Southeastern Michigan for two days at Oakland University, April 8-9.

The Wildcats will travel to both the Al Owens Invitational at GVSU (April 15-16) and the Gina Relays at Hillsdale College (April 22-23) before concluding the regular season at St. Norbert’s College on April 30.

The outdoor GLIAC championships will take place at GVSU, May 4-6, before a last chance meet to qualify for the NCAA Championships, May 12-13, at North Central College.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Michigan on the campus of GVSU, May 26-28.

