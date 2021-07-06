Advertisement

The UPside - July 5, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the dedicated volunteers who maintain and operate the historic Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.
Jul. 6, 2021
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the dedicated volunteers who maintain and operate the historic Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.

The Hanka Homestead in Baraga County was established in 1896, and after years of being vacant it was restored and opened as a museum in 1985. Since then, it’s taken a continuous effort from a dedicated group of volunteers to keep it open and the place maintained.

Learn more about the Hanka Homestead and its volunteers in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

