Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety

ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - One firefighter has a minor injury and no one else is injured after three fires in Escanaba on Monday.

The Escanaba Public Safety arrived around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to a structure fire at an apartment building on 514 South 12th Street.

One man and his dog were rescued by a firefighter and the fire was put out.

While fighting this fire, a tree caught fire and another structure fire occurred at 1612 North 20th Street in Escanaba.

Both of those fires were then immediately put out by Escanaba Public Safety.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, it is suspected that lightning strikes contributed to starting all three fires.

