Summer Strings prepares for upcoming free show in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer Strings is preparing for an upcoming show in Marquette Wednesday July 7. The group is an offshoot of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra and features the best strings players in the area.

Since the group has been unable to travel because of the pandemic, this show will feature songs from around the world including Canada, Latin America and England. The musicians say they’re excited to be able to perform again.

“I’ve always had a saying, the more you give the more you get, and we all get a certain kind of joy bringing joy to others, and when you see an audience enjoy what you’re doing, it’s the best, it feels so good,” said Janice Peterson from Summer Strings and the MSO.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Wednesday July 7 at the Presque Isle Band Shell. It’s open to the public and free to attend.

