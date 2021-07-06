FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after a sauna fire in Forsyth Township.

Forsyth firefighters arrived at the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire occurred near Little Lake along 1992 East Skill Hill Road.

There is no information released right now as to how the fire started.

Michael and Kathy Lepisto, owners of the sauna, believe the cause of the fire is from a chimney.

Both are very thankful that the fire did not spread to other houses or trees in the area.

“We are thankful that our cabin and the neighbor’s cabin didn’t catch on fire. You know they did a great job dosing everything. And keeping everyone safe”, said Micheal.

“That was our main concern is our neighbors. We didn’t want anyone to get hurt”, said Kathy.

The investigation of the fire is ongoing.

TV6 will continue to update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.