Advertisement

Sauna fire in Forsyth Township

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after a sauna fire in Forsyth Township.

Forsyth firefighters arrived at the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire occurred near Little Lake along 1992 East Skill Hill Road.

There is no information released right now as to how the fire started.

Michael and Kathy Lepisto, owners of the sauna, believe the cause of the fire is from a chimney.

Both are very thankful that the fire did not spread to other houses or trees in the area.

“We are thankful that our cabin and the neighbor’s cabin didn’t catch on fire. You know they did a great job dosing everything. And keeping everyone safe”, said Micheal.

“That was our main concern is our neighbors. We didn’t want anyone to get hurt”, said Kathy.

The investigation of the fire is ongoing.

TV6 will continue to update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
Michigan State Police car
MSP reports no major incidents for Independence Day weekend

Latest News

Grass fire during fireworks show in Baraga
Santa Claus in an Escanaba Public Safety firetruck.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety
Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center
Amazing Race fundraiser registration now open
The Summer Strings group in Marquette during rehearsal
Summer Strings prepares for upcoming free show in Marquette