Ryan Report - July 4, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan was joined in studio by TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades.

With TV6 celebrating a “65th Birthday” this year, Ryan and Rhoades reminisce about the history of TV6 and how things are today. Clips from previous episodes of The Ryan Report are also shared, which go over the station’s history in Upper Michigan.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

