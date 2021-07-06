Advertisement

Retired NMU professor featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery through end of July

John Hubbard creates oil paintings inspired by the world around him
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic slowed life down for some. Others used that period to work in over time.

Artist John Hubbard, who’s a retired professor from NMU, says he turned out, on average, about one painting a day.

Right now, a small portion of the paintings he created over the last year and a half are featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery through the end of July.

Hubbard says he creates often because he’s constantly inspired by the world around him.

“Every time I go outside and walk the dog, or whatever I’m doing, I’m looking at the landscape for possible ideas. That never stops. Once you’re an artist, you’re constantly looking at things that are out there.” says Hubbard.

Hubbard’s paintings are available for purchase at Zero Degrees.

The gallery is located at 525 N. Third Street in Marquette.

