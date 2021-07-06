Renovations begin at Marquette fish hatchery to stabilize creek

CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Renovations have started at The Marquette State Fish Hatchery to make sure fish remain populated in our area lakes.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be re-stabilizing the walls in this creek to stop sand and rocks from accumulating and slowing the flow of the creek.

Fishery biologist Jim Aho said the project will cost $1.4 million.

“Concrete has started to cave in and the walls are giving in,” he said. “So, the project will line the existing channel with concrete.”

Cutting down trees is the first step in order to build a road near the creek to access the channel. Then, the pre-cast concrete channel will be placed into the existing creek bed.

“That’ll narrow up the channel and the velocity of the water will go faster through the narrower channel.”

Without these repairs, the hatchery risks losing some of its most valuable fish. One torrential rain could flood out the creek and that would be a big blow to local fishing.

“If we lose a broodstock fish before they become mature and find more eggs, it’ll take 6 years,” Aho said. “We will be out of the initial $3 million plus a million dollars a fish every year that they don’t provide eggs.”

This is the biggest renovation project at the hatchery since 1994, but Aho said updates are common in the industry.

“Like any factory or municipality it needs upgrading and so this is just another part of fixing something that has deteriorated,” he said.

The project will be completed by mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.