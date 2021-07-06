Rain comes later

A front will move in today. As it does rain will spread across the west early in the afternoon and become widespread by the evening. Light rain will linger early tomorrow morning in the south. Cooler air moves in behind the front. Then, temperatures will remain seasonal into the weekend.

Today: Sunshine in the morning followed by rain in the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly 70s, temps fall during the afternoon

Wednesday: Morning showers south. Then, clouds decrease from north to south

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 70s to around 80°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain at night

>Highs: Around 80°

