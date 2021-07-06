Advertisement

Peralta’s strong start leads to Tigers win over Rangers

Short goes deep with two-run home run
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WLUC) - Wily Peralta had his longest big league outing since 2016 as the Detroit Tigers opened their series in Texas with a 7-3 win. Pertalta’s seven scoreless innings came in his fourth start for the Tigers. The 32-year-old right-hander went to spring training with them on a minor league deal. He hasn’t been a full-time starter in the majors since 2017. Rangers lefty Kolby Allard struck out a career-high nine in 5 1/3 innings. Two of the five runs against him were unearned. Zack Short hit a two-run homer and had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
Michigan State Police car
MSP reports no major incidents for Independence Day weekend

Latest News

Alonso’s double helps Mets slide past Brewers
Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton catches a Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase fly ball in the...
Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox 6-5 for series win
Kingsford's Zach Person catches pass from quarterback Mike Meneguzzo.
Kingsford’s Zach Person commits to Toledo
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a...
Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run