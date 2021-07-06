NMU Swimming and Diving 2021-2022 schedule released

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University swim and dive team has announced their 2021-22 season which includes five home meets.

The season opens at the Open Water Nationals on Sept. 18 in which members from the NMU swim and dive squad will compete individually.

Their first team event is set for homecoming weekend on October 2 as they compete in the annual Green/Gold meet.

They then host St. Cloud State and Davenport University for a tri-meet the following weekend, Oct. 8-9, before traveling downstate for a set of dual meets at Grand Valley State University, Oct. 29, and Saginaw Valley State University, Oct. 30.

The Wildcats return to their home pool for a two-day dual meet against Wayne State University, Nov. 5-6.

An annual three-day event, the team is set to compete in the Calvin College Invite Dec. 2-4 to round out the first half of the year.

The team returns to action on Jan. 3 at the Orange Bowl Classic in Key Largo, Florida before heading back up North to host Wisconsin-Green Bay on Jan. 8.

Their final regular-season road trip of the year is on Jan. 15 when they travel to Wisconsin-Stevens Point for a one-day meet. They then conclude the regular season at home on Jan. 29 when they host the Michigan Technological University Club and Wildcat Skins meet with a senior day presentation prior.

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is set to host the 2021-22 Championships at SVSU, Feb. 4-7.

A select few divers from the team will then compete on Feb. 18 and 19 at the dive invite before the NCAA Diving qualification meet in Greensboro, N.C., on March 8.

The team hopes to travel as a unit to the NCAA Division II Swim and Dive Championships in Greensboro, N.C., to conclude their competition season March 9-12.

Their final meet of the year is the Wildcat Spring Scrimmage and is set for April 16.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.