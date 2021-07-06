Advertisement

New renovations coming to Big Bay’s Thunder Bay Inn

The history-rich Inn is home to Henry Ford’s suite and Executive Kitchen.
Thunder Bay Inn, Big Bay.
Thunder Bay Inn, Big Bay.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thunder Bay Inn’s new owners have major renovation plans for the historic building.

After buying the Inn last September, Mark Bevins and his wife quickly realized the unique value within the 17,000 square-foot building.

The couple plans to renovate the old bank in the front of the building into a coffee shop where elderly can gather. Other plans include restoring the dining room near the old kitchen into a rentable space for gatherings.

All the renovations will continue to incorporate and highlight Big Bay’s history with old photographs and artifacts.

Bevins, who is twice retired, says his mission for the Inn is to provide accessibility to the handicapped, elderly, and of course, the locals.

“I call it my fourth quarter adventure,” says Bevins. “Which means I’m here for the duration, the rest of my life. And one of these days I’ll need to congregate here as a non-innkeeper.”

Later this year, the couple plans to turn the basement into a recreation area.

A timeline is still in the works for the changes, though some work has already started.

Thunder Bay Inn will continue to host visitors and serve food in its restaurant during and after the renovations.

