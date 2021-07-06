New cafe opening soon in L’Anse
Menu items to come from 13 independent food entrepreneurs
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse’s North Main Street will soon have a new eatery.
Cafe L’Anse will be a shared-use kitchen and restaurant offering menu items from 13 independent food entrepreneurs. Foods will range from gluten-free caramels to full-on dinner items.
The eatery is owned by the co-owners of The Village Gift Store located next door. One owner, Payne Chassen, says the grand opening will feature several unique dishes.
“There will be a full array of options, from bakery all the way to trout dinners and fajitas even,” said Chassen.
Cafe L’Anse is expected to open around mid-August. Once business starts, it will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.
