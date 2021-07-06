New cafe opening soon in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse’s North Main Street will soon have a new eatery.

Cafe L’Anse will be a shared-use kitchen and restaurant offering menu items from 13 independent food entrepreneurs. Foods will range from gluten-free caramels to full-on dinner items.

The eatery is owned by the co-owners of The Village Gift Store located next door. One owner, Payne Chassen, says the grand opening will feature several unique dishes.

“There will be a full array of options, from bakery all the way to trout dinners and fajitas even,” said Chassen.

Cafe L’Anse is expected to open around mid-August. Once business starts, it will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.

