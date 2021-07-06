New brewery prepares to open in Downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new brewery in Marquette County is preparing to open, and taps will start flowing near the corner of Silver and Iron streets in Downtown Negaunee in the coming weeks.

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company has been in the works since 2016.

Now, after five years, the team is almost ready to serve beer.

“We’ve been working on developing out the building and just recently have gotten our brewing license finalized. We’re set to open in about a month here and we’re really excited to finally get moving and get open and serving the public,” said Upper Peninsula Brewing Company Brewer Erica Tieppo.

She said the updated building has a capacity limit of 300 customers. It features two outdoor patios, two levels of main indoor seating, and all beer will be brewed in house.

“We’ll have twelve drafts eventually – probably opening with eight, and two non-alcoholic options – a craft soda and also a hop water.”

While no beer is being brewed now, that hasn’t stopped Upper Peninsula Brewing Company staff from introducing the new brewery to the community.

Beginning July 6 and for the rest of the week, community members can stop in to tour the new location and become a Mug Club member.

“The Mug Club is 200 members, it’s a lifetime membership at $300 per mug, and each mug is unique, individual, and inspired by the experience of seeing the northern lights here in Marquette County,” said Tieppo.

Mug Club members will receive 20 ounce pours instead of 16, Mug Club only happy hour days, discounts on beer-to-go and merchandise, and special access to the brewery’s opening party and private tours.

All mugs will be kept at the brewery and Mug Club members will have a plaque with their names engraved.

All Mug Club members will also have an opportunity to pay an extra $20 to enter a drawing to be the number one Mug Club member. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Vista Theater’s roof repair.

Online Mug Club membership sales will begin the week of July 11.

While Tieppo expects to open next month, no date has been announced.

