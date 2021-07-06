Advertisement

Negaunee Public Schools holds open house for new Hall of Fame

The public is welcome to visit the space any day this week from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview School.
Negaunee Public School Hall of Fame is now open to the public to view.
Negaunee Public School Hall of Fame is now open to the public to view.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School Hall of Fame is holding an open house all of this week.

The Hall of Fame inducted its first 5 members last year, but a ceremony could not be held because of the pandemic.

This year, 3 new members are added; Les Coduti, a former guidance counselor and coach for Freshman and JV football; Dave Hallgren, a former Boys Basketball Head Coach; and Tom Russo, a former history/science teacher and Varsity Boys Basketball coach.

The public is welcome to visit the space any day this week from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview School.

Negaunee Schools Superintendent, Dan Skewis, says the open house was planned to match up with the ongoing Pioneer Days.

“We tried to fit it in to Pioneer Days simply because a lot of people who have moved away come home for this week so we’re hoping it’ll bring some of our visiting former community members back in and they can see what we’ve done with this space, which we’re proud of,” says Skewis.

A ceremony honoring all the Hall of Fame members is planned for August 6th.

Tickets are available now at the Negaunee Public Schools Administrative Building.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Volunteers work on a building at the Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.
The UPside - July 5, 2021
Volunteers work on a building at the Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.
The UPside - July 5, 2021
Pictured above will be the school building for the Copper Island Academy.
Copper Island Academy construction continues
Parks and trail systems in Michigan.
Whitmer proposes $150M for local parks, trails statewide