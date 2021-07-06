Negaunee Public Schools holds open house for new Hall of Fame

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School Hall of Fame is holding an open house all of this week.

The Hall of Fame inducted its first 5 members last year, but a ceremony could not be held because of the pandemic.

This year, 3 new members are added; Les Coduti, a former guidance counselor and coach for Freshman and JV football; Dave Hallgren, a former Boys Basketball Head Coach; and Tom Russo, a former history/science teacher and Varsity Boys Basketball coach.

The public is welcome to visit the space any day this week from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview School.

Negaunee Schools Superintendent, Dan Skewis, says the open house was planned to match up with the ongoing Pioneer Days.

“We tried to fit it in to Pioneer Days simply because a lot of people who have moved away come home for this week so we’re hoping it’ll bring some of our visiting former community members back in and they can see what we’ve done with this space, which we’re proud of,” says Skewis.

A ceremony honoring all the Hall of Fame members is planned for August 6th.

Tickets are available now at the Negaunee Public Schools Administrative Building.

