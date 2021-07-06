Advertisement

Money being raised for Copper Country trail markers

Joe Schneller is leading the project in Houghton and Keweenaw counties to honor his late wife, Linda, who had cancer.
Generic hiking trail marker.
Generic hiking trail marker.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (AP) - An Upper Peninsula man is raising money to install markers that can help authorities reach stranded snowmobilers or others who use remote trails.

Joe Schneller is leading the project in Houghton and Keweenaw counties to honor his late wife, Linda, who had cancer.

Signs placed in half-mile intervals can be matched to GPS coordinates if someone calls 911. Area sheriffs and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have signed off on the project.

Schneller, an emergency medical technician, says emergency location signs should be a part of any trail system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch
Sauna fire in Forsyth Township
Escanaba Fire Department put out three fires around town Monday.
Three fires put out by Escanaba Public Safety
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Volunteers work on a building at the Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.
The UPside - July 5, 2021
Negaunee Public School Hall of Fame is now open to the public to view.
Negaunee Public Schools holds open house for new Hall of Fame
Volunteers work on a building at the Hanka Homestead in Baraga County.
The UPside - July 5, 2021
Pictured above will be the school building for the Copper Island Academy.
Copper Island Academy construction continues
Parks and trail systems in Michigan.
Whitmer proposes $150M for local parks, trails statewide