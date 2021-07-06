Missoula Children’s Theater presents “Alice in Wonderland”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Traveling to a new city each week, the Missoula Children’s Theater works with students to put on shows by the end of just one week.

“We find ourselves in a new town with a new group of kids and put on a show. We have auditions on Monday, and we put on a show by Friday or Saturday,” said Zach Pickle, a tour actor and director for Missoula Children’s Theater.

Right now, 44 Escanaba children are rehearsing with traveling directors for a show this weekend.

“We travel to all 50 states, 17 countries and five Canadian provinces each year putting on productions. Thousands of productions with around 65,000 students and 750,000 audience members,” said Elizabeth Domer, a tour actor and director for the Missoula Children’s Theater.

Children are working on “Alice in Wonderland” and traveling directors say the hardest part is the long days but it’s a rewarding experience to see the show at the end of the week.

“It shows a whole new level of what they’re capable of. It shows how quickly their minds can work and it’s accessible for everyone,” said Domer.

Missoula Children’s Theater’s goal is to teach children life skills through the performing arts.

“It’s inspiring to see them really latch onto things and to discover a passion that they might not have experienced,” said Pickle.

You can watch this week’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” at the Bonifas Art Center this Saturday, July 10, at three and six p.m.

“We would like to say thank you to the Bonifas Art Center for hosting this year. It’s a pleasure to be back here in Escanaba with a Missoula Children’s Theatre,” said Domer.

If you would like to buy tickets, click here.

Missoula Children’s Theater will be traveling to Iron Mountain next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.