High E. coli levels temporarily close three Marquette beaches over holiday weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette beaches are now safe for swimming after high E. coli levels closed them during the holiday weekend.

E. coli levels are routinely tested each week during the swimming season. The levels must be below 300 colonies per 100 milliliters. On Thursday, July 1, levels at three popular beaches were significantly higher.

According to Mark O’Neill, municipal utilities director for the City of Marquette, says the count was 526 at McCarty’s Cove, 366 at South Beach, and 346 at Tourist Park. He says the high levels were caused by winds and rain earlier in the week.

“Especially when you have a long period where it’s dry, you get a lot of material on the streets, grass, and parking lot,” said O’Neill. “Then when we finally do get a rain, it washes that material down into the storm sewer system. That material that comes down here can have anything from animal waste to a host of other things.”

According to water toxicologist Shannon Briggs with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, bird droppings are a common cause of elevated E. coli levels in the Great Lakes.

“Not all of the strains of E. coli are bad, but there are some strains that can cause illness,” Briggs said. “We use E. coli as a bacteria indicator for the presence of fecal contamination.”

When Thursday’s results came in Friday, the city closed the water and started taking daily samples.

“We basically take a Colilert test, take a bottle, we fill it up, add a little packet of nutrients to it, and we incubate it for 24 hours,” explained O’Neill. “It’ll turn yellow if coliforms are present, and then if they fluoresce, it’s E. coli positive.”

Friday’s levels at South Beach and McCarty’s Cove were already down to four, and Tourist Park reached 180. All beaches were reopened for swimming Saturday evening.

Briggs says it is important to comply with beach closures during a spike in E. coli levels to make sure you have a fun and safe summer.

“What we don’t want to have happen is after a day at the beach, you end up spending the night in the bathroom,” said Briggs. “We want to make sure that people aren’t going to be sick after they leave the beach.”

O’Neill reminds beachgoers when water is closed for swimming due to E. coli, the beaches are still open for recreation.

