Grass fire during fireworks show in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - During a fireworks show, The Baraga Fire Department was sent out to fight a a grass fire in Baraga.

The fire occurred around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, a KBIC police officer was putting out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The Baraga Fire Department then put out the rest of the fire and made sure no hot spots were left.

No injuries or structure damages occurred from the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be firework-related.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.