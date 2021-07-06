Ford River Mouth Boating Access Site in Delta County to close July 11-Sept. 3 for site enhancements

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ford River Mouth Boating Access Site, located 7 miles south of Escanaba on M-35 in Delta County, will close July 11 through Sept. 3 for a site improvement project.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources parks and recreation staff will oversee improvements to the site, including paving of the access road and parking area and installation of a concrete sidewalk.

The following boating access sites also provide access to Little Bay de Noc:

Aronson Island boat launch, located west of the Escanaba Municipal Marina (8 miles away).

North Shore boat launch, located north of Escanaba on the Escanaba River (8 miles away).

Kipling Boating Access Site in Gladstone (16 miles away).

Cedar River State Harbor and Boating Access Site in the scenic town of Cedar River (22 miles away).

This closure also will affect anglers who typically fish along the Ford River shore.

This project is partially funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived from boat registration fees, state gasoline tax and the Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation and maintenance of recreational boating facilities, harbors and inland waterways.

For the latest information on this project, updated closure dates and other DNR recreation closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures. For more information on the project, contact Zach Bishop, Escanaba Field Office supervisor, at 906-789-8217 or BishopZ@Michigan.gov.

