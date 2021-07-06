Advertisement

Copper Island Academy construction continues

Soon enough cars will be pulling in to drop off kids.
Pictured above will be the school building for the Copper Island Academy.
Pictured above will be the school building for the Copper Island Academy.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy, a new public charter school, was proposed earlier this year and held open enrollment in May.

Now, Principal Steve Aho says the K-8 academy has filled nearly 330 of its 346 admission seats.

Construction is moving quickly too, although the project will be a work in progress until the school gets its feet on the ground.

“We did construct it without our gymnasium, without a library, without a cafeteria,” said Aho. “We have plans to add those pieces in as enrollment continues to grow and those funds become available.”

For more information on the Copper Island Academy, check out their website.

