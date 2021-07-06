Advertisement

Cooling down Tuesday, but more rain is on the way

Mild conditions midday Tuesday, then a front brings cooling in the afternoon -- and also potentially soaking rain.
Mild conditions midday Tuesday, then a front brings cooling in the afternoon -- and also...
Mild conditions midday Tuesday, then a front brings cooling in the afternoon -- and also potentially soaking rain.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A frontal system based in Eastern Wyoming makes its way to the Great Lakes region Tuesday, producing rain, at times heavy, first in the Western Upper Peninsula midday and spreading eastward into the afternoon. As the system’s associated low center approaches Northern Wisconsin in the afternoon, the enhanced dynamics in addition to heat, moisture and humidity bring isolated severe thunderstorm potential to the southern counties -- large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours are possible.

Rain diminishes Wednesday afternoon in the U.P. as the system moves further east, resulting in milder and drier weather into Friday.

An upper level low system brings unsettled wet weather into the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early and hazy, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain west by midday then spreading eastward into the afternoon; rainfall can be locally heavy at times; chance of afternoon thunderstorms south with isolated severe hazards in the form of large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain; warm midday then cooling in the afternoon; north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 50s-70s (warmer south)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash

Latest News

thundershowers
Some thundershowers with more heat
Isolated severe t-storms possible Monday morning capable of producing brief downpour, damaging...
Chance of showers, few thunderstorms overnight with gradual clearing west Monday afternoon
Karl Bohnak: 7/2/2021
Plan on a Sizzling Fourth of July Weekend
hot
Hot holiday weekend on the way