Cooling down Tuesday, but more rain is on the way

A frontal system based in Eastern Wyoming makes its way to the Great Lakes region Tuesday, producing rain, at times heavy, first in the Western Upper Peninsula midday and spreading eastward into the afternoon. As the system’s associated low center approaches Northern Wisconsin in the afternoon, the enhanced dynamics in addition to heat, moisture and humidity bring isolated severe thunderstorm potential to the southern counties -- large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours are possible.

Rain diminishes Wednesday afternoon in the U.P. as the system moves further east, resulting in milder and drier weather into Friday.

An upper level low system brings unsettled wet weather into the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early and hazy, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain west by midday then spreading eastward into the afternoon; rainfall can be locally heavy at times; chance of afternoon thunderstorms south with isolated severe hazards in the form of large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain; warm midday then cooling in the afternoon; north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 50s-70s (warmer south)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 70

