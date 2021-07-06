Advertisement

Company responds to Marquette firework show malfunction

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The company that put-on Sunday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Marquette said more precautions will be taken in the future.

The show is electronically fired, and Great Lakes Fireworks Owner Bruce Tyree said a malfunction of one of the devices resulted in one of the main communication cables being severed.

This resulted in a total loss of communication between the fireworks shells and device, causing what appeared to be a small explosion.

“We normally don’t experience those types of malfunctions and it might be 5 or 6 years between them. I don’t want to say it’s common for devices to malfunction, but occasionally it does happen,” said Tyree.

No one was injured and Tyree said there was no risk of injury during the malfunction.

The company said moving forward, more planning and workers will be provided at future shows.

