Clouds Will Be Slow to Clear Over Portions of the U.P. Wednesday
That Means Cool High Temperatures
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Clouds clearing over the Copper Country, with clearing spreading slowly southeast; clouds may linger through the day southern and eastern portions
Highs: near 60 along Lake Superior, 60s elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly sunny northwest, left-over clouds clearing southeast
Highs: centered around 70
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
Highs: mainly 70s
Saturday: Sunny with some clouds mixed in
Highs: 70s to near 80, warmest over the interior west
The next chance of rain may hold off until around Monday of next week.
