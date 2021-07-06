Clouds Will Be Slow to Clear Over Portions of the U.P. Wednesday

Wednesday: Clouds clearing over the Copper Country, with clearing spreading slowly southeast; clouds may linger through the day southern and eastern portions

Highs: near 60 along Lake Superior, 60s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny northwest, left-over clouds clearing southeast

Highs: centered around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Sunny with some clouds mixed in

Highs: 70s to near 80, warmest over the interior west

The next chance of rain may hold off until around Monday of next week.

