Chippewa County man arrested on domestic assault, firearms charges

47-year-old Korey Nelson Lavigne, of Bruce Township, brought a hand gun to a home following an earlier confrontation, and fired three shots.
Mugshot for Korey Nelson Lavigne.
Mugshot for Korey Nelson Lavigne.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chippewa County man was arrested Saturday following a reported domestic assault.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:25 p.m. July 3, deputies responded to the report of a domestic assault involving a firearm with shots fired.

The victim reported that 47-year-old Korey Nelson Lavigne, of Bruce Township, arrived at a home on 8 Mile Road, where a brief confrontation took place, before Lavigne left. A short time later, he returned to the home with a hand gun and fired three shots, while threatening to kill the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says that one round was fired in the air, a second in the proximity of the victim and and the third at an empty side-by-side, hitting the recreational vehicle.

Lavgine was arrested in the evening of July 3, and was taken to Chippewa County Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday, July 6, Lavigne was arraigned in the 91st District Court on the following charges:

  • Felonious assault
  • Felony firearm
  • Possession of weapon, with intent
  • Malicious destruction of property
  • Domestic assault

Lavigne was given a $25,000 cash bond with tether and other restrictions.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that Lavigne is innocent until proven guilty.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

