Campfire Coffee brings unique drinks and atmosphere to Negaunee

Campfire Coffee’s founders say its cozy, camp-like atmosphere make the shop special.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new coffee shop is offering drinks with a unique fireside experience in downtown Negaunee.

Campfire Coffee roasts its own coffee and serves a selection of other drinks and baked goods. The shop’s founders say the cozy, camp-like atmosphere is what makes Campfire Coffee special.

“It’s the vibe; it’s the atmosphere,” said co-founder Ryan Nummela. “Of course, we think we have a great product, but everybody here is welcome. We encourage everybody to come on in and sit around the campfire. It’s all about sitting around the campfire and having fun.”

Campfire Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The shop is open on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

You can purchase Campfire Coffee products, including limited-time roasts, on the shop’s website. Follow Campfire Coffee on Facebook for updates and more information.

