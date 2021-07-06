Advertisement

Bay Ambulance adds new ambulance to the team

Emergency vehicle comes with new cot system that ensures patients’ and paramedics’ safety
Bay Ambulance unveils its newest vehicle: a 2021 Ford E-450
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - After seven years without buying an ambulance, Bay Ambulance director Gary Wadaga says it was time for a change.

“Replacement varies depending on the agency,” said Wadaga, “how busy they are, mileage, and cost for repairs, which really was what solidified the decision to get a new one as our repair costs were just rising, rising, and rising.”

Now, the EMS center has a brand new team member: a Ford E-450 ambulance.

On the outside, it looks like a regular bus with the usual flashing lights. But on the inside, there are advanced qualities, including seating, lighting, and a Striker Power Load Cot.

“It’s got a new cot system, which secures to the floor better so it’s safer for the patient,” Wadaga explained. “It’s basically a self-unloading thing. There’s no lifting left, so it takes potential back injuries out of the picture.”

In addition to the ambulance’s features, Wadaga says patient care will be minimally impacted.

“If you have a rig that runs and not in the shop all the time,” he stated, “then that makes a difference as far as your ability to respond.”

The emergency response vehicle cost $266,000. Wadaga says it would not be here if it were not for support from the surrounding townships.

“They gave additional funding that was available to them,” he said, from Baraga Township, L’anse Township, Arvon Township, Covington Township, and Laird Township.”

Right now, the hope is for the state-of-the-art bus to start helping lives this week. The EMS center looks to buy its next ambulance in February.

