Artist Julie Highlen has reception at Travel Marquette office

Artwork by Julie Highlen
Artwork by Julie Highlen(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local artist’s work has been on display inside Travel Marquette this summer and today was a reception for her. Julie Highlen works primarily as a landscape and mood artist.

Her acrylic paintings feature rocks, trees and other elements of nature in the Upper Peninsula. She says the natural beauty of the area is a major source of inspiration and she hopes others enjoy it as well.

“Almost every where you go you can find something to paint, I’ve been involved in the ‘plein air’ art competition before and you can almost just take a short walk and you can set up, it tends to extend the experience of being outside,” Highlen says.

Her work is leaving the Travel Marquette office after Tuesday, July 7. However, you can find more of her work on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette, Open Wings in Munising and at Art in Abundance gallery in Grand Marais.

