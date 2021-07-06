Amazing Race fundraiser registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County-based organization is hosting a virtual fundraiser to support area kids facing crisis.

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center (CAC) creates a safe place for children to tell their abuse story once for everyone involved in helping the child. As a non-profit, the CAC must raise money each year. This year’s Amazing Race fundraiser will be held virtually.

“Anybody in the world can participate, any household can participate. They register onto our Facebook page the event is held entirely online,” said Kelly Chandler, program coordinator for the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center. Even though it’s a virtual event, all challenges will be in-person. Examples from last year include making and flying a paper airplane and building a replica of the Mackinac Bridge. ”We’ll be releasing challenges simultaneously throughout the day via Facebook, email and text message. The participants then have 24 hours to upload their submissions to us,” said Chandler. The Amazing Race is August third through the sixth and registration is $25 a person, Last year, the CAC raised $28,000. This year, the goal is $50,000.”All for families impacted by sexual assault or physical abuse in the Upper Peninsula and that will happen at no charge to them as long as we can continue fundraising,” said Chandler. To end the fundraiser, there will be an in-person finale at Northern Sun Winery. ”It will be a live concert in the vineyards of the winery. There will be live music, food and we will be releasing all of the challenge winners and the first, second and third prize winners,” said Chandler.

Everyone registered will receive a free ticket to the event and all money raised that night will benefit the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

Click here ( https://www.deltaregionalcac.org/ ) if you would like to register for the event.

