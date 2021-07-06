Advertisement

Alonso’s double helps Mets slide past Brewers

Woodruff great through six innings
(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in a matchup of National League division leaders. Edwin Diaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 18th save, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor. Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit through six innings against an efficient Woodruff.

