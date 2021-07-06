AAA: Michigan average gas prices down a penny after reaching 2021 high

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2021-high of $3.21 per gallon last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 9 cents more than a week ago. This price is 18 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand decreased slightly from 9.44 million b/d to 9.17 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 1.6 million bbl to 241.6 million bbl.

Falling gas demand, while supply increases, would typically help to stabilize and reduce pump prices; however, crude prices continue to increase and send pump prices higher.

AAA expects crude oil prices to likely continue climbing following the holiday and through the end of summer.

“Gas prices rose last week as more than 1.4 million Michigan residents were expected to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “After the sharp spike, motorists will likely see prices stabilize through this week.”

Statewide, here’s the highest regions and lowest regions:

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.27), Jackson ($3.19)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.06), Benton Harbor ($3.13), Marquette ($3.13) (The Marquette region comprises all of the gas stations in Upper Michigan, so prices may be higher or lower depending on where you live)

