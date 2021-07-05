Advertisement

Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch

According to a post on the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee, a malfunctioning device severed power to the equipment that was supposed to detonate shells for the finale.
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Previous fireworks in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fireworks display at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Ore Dock did not go off as planned. According to a post on the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee, a malfunctioning device was the culprit, severing power to the equipment that was supposed to detonate shells for the finale. Viewers reported a quick fireworks show, lasting about fifteen minutes. The show was originally scheduled to be 21 minutes.

Since the fireworks are done electronically, no pyrotechnicians are on the ore dock during the show. No one was hurt during the mishap.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
35th Annual Food Fest
Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash

Latest News

Beacon House in Marquette selling community cookbooks
Beacon House in Marquette selling community cookbooks
Michigan State Police reports quiet Marquette weekend
Michigan State Police reports quiet Marquette weekend
Cleanup under way for Marquette 4th
Cleanup under way for Marquette 4th
"Paint for a Cause" raising funds for Marquette County Big Brothers Big Sisters
"Paint for a Cause" raising funds for Marquette County Big Brothers Big Sisters
Keith Fraundorf publishes book he wrote nearly 30 years ago
Delta County man publishes 1990s political thriller