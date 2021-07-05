Technical difficulty causes 4th of July Fireworks glitch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fireworks display at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Ore Dock did not go off as planned. According to a post on the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee, a malfunctioning device was the culprit, severing power to the equipment that was supposed to detonate shells for the finale. Viewers reported a quick fireworks show, lasting about fifteen minutes. The show was originally scheduled to be 21 minutes.

Since the fireworks are done electronically, no pyrotechnicians are on the ore dock during the show. No one was hurt during the mishap.

