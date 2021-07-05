Advertisement

Some thundershowers with more heat

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Plan for another hot and humid day with highs topping off near 90° again. Plus, isolated to widely scattered thundershowers will be around mainly in the central and eastern counties. Then, a front brings widespread rain tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Afterward, a cool down happens with highs in the 60s through Wednesday.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers/storms and hot

>Highs: Inland upper 80s, near 80° along the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers

>Highs: Near 70°, falling during the day

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light showers early on in the south

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers south

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and comfortable

>Highs: Mid 70s

