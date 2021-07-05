Some thundershowers with more heat
Plan for another hot and humid day with highs topping off near 90° again. Plus, isolated to widely scattered thundershowers will be around mainly in the central and eastern counties. Then, a front brings widespread rain tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Afterward, a cool down happens with highs in the 60s through Wednesday.
Today: Partly cloudy with showers/storms and hot
>Highs: Inland upper 80s, near 80° along the Great Lakes
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers
>Highs: Near 70°, falling during the day
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light showers early on in the south
>Highs: Mainly 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Mid 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers south
>Highs: Mid 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and comfortable
>Highs: Mid 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.