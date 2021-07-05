Advertisement

“Paint for a Cause” supports Big Brothers Big Sisters in Marquette

The event takes place Friday at Madgoodies studio from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
'Paint for a Cause' will donate a large, hand-printed canvas to BBBS in Marquette.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A colorful event for the whole family is coming up in Marquette this weekend.

“Paint for A Cause” takes place Friday at Madgoodies studio from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Each person will get a 5x7 canvas to paint and keep.

Participants will also contribute to another project - a large canvas painted with handprints for donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters in Marquette.

Miss Upper Peninsula USA 2021, Kelsey Clark, is helping to host the event.

“I decided to do this event to give back to my community. I enjoy doing that,” says Clark. “I’ve been a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters for the last 2 years, so I know it’s a great cause and it provides empowering relationships.”

There is no fee to attend, but suggested donations will towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger counties.

All art supplies are provided by Madgoodies. Participants should bring a blanket and set up on the sidewalk outside the studio for painting.

