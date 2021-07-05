MSP reports no major incidents for Independence Day weekend

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are reporting no major incidents in the U.P. from the Independence Day holiday weekend. Cities and towns across the U.P. held events bringing visitors to the area for things including class reunions, parades, fireworks; others were just enjoying summer vacations.

The Michigan State police had increased patrols out looking for drunk or drugged drivers. However with no major incidents, they’re thanking the public.

“The great thing that I saw, and I went through all of the U.P. posts today, there was no significant incidents to report so I think people were being safe, having fun, being responsible, and all we can do is say thank you to the public for being safe,’ said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP.

AAA Michigan estimated 1.5 million Michiganders would be on the move for the holiday weekend.

