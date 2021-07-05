Marquette Co-op donates to food banks with annual ‘Round Up at the Register’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is providing a simple way to help out food pantries this month.

‘Round Up at The Register’ gives customers the chance to round their purchase to the nearest dollar.

Money from the event will buy food for six local food banks based on what each of them need.

Food donations will go to the NMU Food Pantry and all Marquette County St. Vincent De Paul and Salvation Army locations.

The Co-op hopes to raise $5,000 throughout all of July.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to good food,” says Co-op Outreach Director Sarah Monte. “Round-up is a really easy way that just those few pennies that each of us are contributing can add up to a huge impact.”

Donations are also available when shopping online in $1 increments.

