Marquette City Band performs during final day of Food Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food Fest continued for it’s second and final day and the Marquette City Band was one of the final performances.

The band played patriotic songs to honor Independence Day but also added a mixture of genres to match everyone’s musical preference.

Band director, Steve Grugin, said The City of Marquette has been funding the band since 1930 so that they can provide free concerts to the public.

Sunday marks a milestone for the band since the pandemic began.

“Exactly one year ago today was our first performance last year,” Grugin, said. “Fourth of July concert and that was at Presque Isle because we weren’t down here at the Lower Harbor. Really enjoy doing it. Really enjoy playing for the audience.”

The Marquette City Band will conclude its season with two more concerts at Presque Isle Park Bandshell on July 29 and August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

