Fundraising & community grant awards at Fourth of July ‘Bike Night’

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens gathered at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn Sunday to celebrate Independence Day and those serving their community.

The lodge hosted their Bike Night fundraiser, with grant awards by the Community Foundation of Marquette County.

This year the foundation has issued over $100,000 in grants to businesses and groups making an impact on residents of Marquette County.

Sunday’s event featured grant distributions to the Gwinn Area Community Fund, which includes Let’s Grow KI, 906 Community Church, Forsyth Township Public Library and Operation Great Christmas.

“Whether it’s the pandemic or not, that (community service) work is happening. This is our chance to really celebrate it,” said Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO Zosia Eppensteiner.

“Let’s Grow KI would just be an idea without our partners, without a grown lead taking on us as a physical sponsor and our funders,” added Let’s Grow KI Program Director Jordan Russell.

“Last year for (Operation Great Christmas) we were able to feed over 500 people. So these little grants are amazing and a huge asset to our programs,” said The Up North Lodge General Manager and Operation Great Christmas Organizer Jesie Melchiori.

Proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser support the Gwinn Area Community Fund and its associated Alumni Fund.

To support the non-profit, Community Foundation of Marquette County, visit their donor information page HERE.

