Fourth of July cleanup is underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Marquette have come to an end.

“Everybody had a great time. It was a huge success. There were fireworks, all the food vendors are super happy. It was a huge success. Absolutely trouble free,” said Marquette County Exchange Club Co-chair Gino Angeli.

His crew began cleanup in Marquette’s Lower Harbor early Monday morning.

“I have a great cleanup crew RSVP who comes down and picks up every last piece of popcorn, cigarette butt, cups, whatever else is left behind. You won’t be able to tell we were even here except the grass will be trampled a little bit.”

Despite the weekend’s large crowd, this year’s cleanup at Mattson Park is light.

“People are really conscious of the trash cans and everything. They use them as much as possible but there must have been 10,000 people down here last night watching the fireworks so there’s bound to be a mess,” said Angeli.

Now, the Exchange Club is already looking forward to what’s next.

“Thank this great county, this great community, and the surrounding people who came down to support the Marquette County Exchange Club and our charity endeavors. It was a huge turnout and we did well. Thank you,” he said.

All funds collected by the Exchange Club this past weekend are being distributed to over 75 charities.

