Advertisement

Fourth of July cleanup is underway in Marquette

Despite the weekend’s large crowd, this year’s cleanup at Mattson Park is light.
Garbage collected in Marquette's Lower Harbor
Garbage collected in Marquette's Lower Harbor(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Marquette have come to an end.

“Everybody had a great time. It was a huge success. There were fireworks, all the food vendors are super happy. It was a huge success. Absolutely trouble free,” said Marquette County Exchange Club Co-chair Gino Angeli.

His crew began cleanup in Marquette’s Lower Harbor early Monday morning.

“I have a great cleanup crew RSVP who comes down and picks up every last piece of popcorn, cigarette butt, cups, whatever else is left behind. You won’t be able to tell we were even here except the grass will be trampled a little bit.”

Despite the weekend’s large crowd, this year’s cleanup at Mattson Park is light.

“People are really conscious of the trash cans and everything. They use them as much as possible but there must have been 10,000 people down here last night watching the fireworks so there’s bound to be a mess,” said Angeli.

Now, the Exchange Club is already looking forward to what’s next.

“Thank this great county, this great community, and the surrounding people who came down to support the Marquette County Exchange Club and our charity endeavors. It was a huge turnout and we did well. Thank you,” he said.

All funds collected by the Exchange Club this past weekend are being distributed to over 75 charities.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luce County needs public's help identifying two vehicles
Luce County Sheriff Department looking for two vehicles from 4th of July parade
FILE. Marquette city logo over a beach scene.
UPDATE: Marquette beaches back open for Fourth of July weekend following latest E. coli test results
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
35th Annual Food Fest
Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors
MDOT's MiDrive map showing the crash reported on July 2, 2021 on US-2 in Naubinway.
Update: All lanes open on US-2 near Naubinway after crash

Latest News

Dickinson Trail Network works on expanding trails
Dickinson Trail Network works on expanding trails
NMU students and alumni bring hip hop culture to Marquette
NMU students and alumni bring hip hop culture to Marquette
35th Annual Food Fest Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors
35th Annual Food Fest Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors
Escanaba holds 158th annual July 4th Celebration
Escanaba holds 158th annual July 4th Celebration