Delta County man publishes 1990s political thriller

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Keith Fraundorf is a writer who resides in his home just one mile north of the Menominee County line.

In the early 1990s, he was working in retail management for a regional chain. In 1991, that chain was bought out, allowing Fraundorf to take six months to write a book.

“The writing was on the wall,” said Fraundorf. “They began closing the stores, five at a time, so I figured, ‘Okay. I’ll do a political thriller. They’re hot these days. Sell, and I’ll replace my income.’

That political thriller would be called The Oedipus Conspiracy.

For decades other jobs and projects took over. Fraundorf was not able to get the book onto shelves.

Then came COVID-19. To take time away from playing bridge and to get a change of scenery, the author returned to a bright idea nearly 30 years in the making.

“I worked it, read it 20 or 30 times, and edited,” he stated. “It was a good six to seven-month process.”

The Oedipus Conspiracy is a non-fictional thriller about the Vice President of the United States attempting to overthrow the President, and many twists and turns leading up to the 1992 Republican National Convention.

Full of drama and intrigue, Fraundorf wanted to write a book about the potential for the unthinkable to happen in the political realm.

“Nothing in there is beyond the realm of possibility or probability,” he explained. “There’s so much that goes on that we are unaware of.”

The author hopes readers experience the book as a distraction from the COVID-19 Global Pandemic.

“I want readers to take away enjoyment and to take away an escape from what they need to escape from,” he said.

Fraundorf says he has two other books currently in the works and hopes to release them in 2022.

To buy a copy of The Oedipus Conspiracy, visit Amazon.

