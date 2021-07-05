Advertisement

Chance of showers, few thunderstorms overnight with gradual clearing west Monday afternoon

Isolated severe t-storms possible Monday morning capable of producing brief downpour, damaging winds and hail.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A frontal system from Ontario enters Lake Superior and the Western Upper Peninsula overnight, bringing the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. then increasing in coverage and spreading eastward towards Monday morning. Thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and brief downpour.

Showers and thunderstorms diminish west by Monday midday, with few to isolated coverage over the central and eastern counties in the afternoon as the system exits the U.P.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning from a Northern Plains-based system, followed by a cooler and drier period Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Another system brings rainy conditions to the Upper Peninsula next weekend.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; gradual clearing U.P.-wide by the evening; warm and breezy with NW winds 10 to 20 mph

Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain; breezy

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

