Canal Run Committee looks for more volunteers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Canal Run Committee is still looking for more volunteers as race day approaches.

Each year, it takes about one hundred volunteers to put on the event.

The committee needs helpers to pass out waters, guide racers, and cheer participants along the course.

The race is Saturday, July 17 and all volunteers get a free t-shirt.

Canal Run Committee Member Michael Babcock says the race isn’t the only thing volunteer work helps.

“When you’re volunteering for Canal Run, you’re not just going out and making an event better – you’re also helping our entire community,” said Babcock. “We have a program this year [where] we’re giving money back to Omega House. All the proceeds from this year’s event.”

For a list of open volunteer positions, check out Canal Run’s website.

