Beacon House in Marquette selling new community-based cookbook

The cookbook contains over 300 recipes, from appetizers, to beverages, to healthy dinners.
Eat UP! cookbook is available for pre-order.
Eat UP! cookbook is available for pre-order.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Steve Mariucci Beacon House in Marquette is selling cookbooks to help raise money for the new building.

The cookbook, called Eat UP! has over 300 recipes; from appetizers, to beverages, to healthy dinners.

Most recipes are from UP Health System employees and the hospital cafeteria, with a few from Steve Mariucci.

The Beacon House is a donation-based hospitality, providing a place to stay for those with family members in the hospital.

Mary Tavernini Dowling, the CEO of the Hospitality House of the U.P., says they still to raise $1 million to pay for construction.

“We’ve always been looking for new ways to raise money to build this Beacon House, and people have been so generous,” says Tavernini Dowling. “We’re standing in the kitchen right now, that’s always the heart of everyone’s home, isn’t it?”

500 cookbooks are available for pre-order on the Beacon House website. They are $20.

Tavernini Dowling says the books will be available in the hospital gift and coffee shop by Thanksgiving.

35th Annual Food Fest Food Fest has good turnout despite less vendors
