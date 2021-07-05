Artists & food vendors wanted for Waterfront Art Festival in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is looking for artists and food vendors for this year’s Waterfront Art Festival.

The center is looking to add over 40 artists and food vendors for this year’s event.

If you are interested in participating as an artist or food vendor, you can sign up using the Bonifas Arts Center’s Facebook page or call 906-786-3833.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.