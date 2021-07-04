NMU students and alumni bring hip hop culture to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group Northern Michigan University students and alumni is bringing the hip hop scene to Marquette.

Stay Tweak Gang (STG) hosted their first ever Tweak Fest at Tourist Park Campground on Saturday.

It is a festival were a group of creatives can come together and perform their musical talents centered in the hip hop culture.

Organizer Stacey Dyer explains his meaning of the word ‘tweak’.

“Tweak is like an action,” Dyer said. “It’s performing. It’s actually being expressive. So when we call it Tweak Fest, it’s all about being expressive and showing off your art, showing off what you do.”

There were several performances from local artists including rappers, singers and bands.

The event lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

STG also has a gallery in Marquette called Smooth UP Art Gallery where artists can showcase their work.

